It's a girl! Maryland Zoo welcomes birth of Jinx, a female gazelle

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - It's a girl!

The Maryland Zoo welcomed the birth of a female addra gazelle calf, Jinx, to mother, Blanche.

"We've been keeping Jinx warm and dry in the barn to bond with her mom. She'll make forays outdoors as she grows and the weather warms up," said Erin Grimm, Mammal Curator at the Maryland Zoo. 

Addra gazelles (Nanger dama), also known as the dama gazelle and mhorr gazelle, are the largest and tallest gazelle species.

The animals are native to Africa's Sahara Desert region where they are critically endangered due to habitat loss and overhunting.

The Zoo's gazelle herd currently consists of three animals. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 25, 2023 / 1:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

