It's a girl! Maryland Zoo welcomes birth of Jinx, a female gazelle
BALTIMORE - It's a girl!
The Maryland Zoo welcomed the birth of a female addra gazelle calf, Jinx, to mother, Blanche.
"We've been keeping Jinx warm and dry in the barn to bond with her mom. She'll make forays outdoors as she grows and the weather warms up," said Erin Grimm, Mammal Curator at the Maryland Zoo.
Addra gazelles (Nanger dama), also known as the dama gazelle and mhorr gazelle, are the largest and tallest gazelle species.
The animals are native to Africa's Sahara Desert region where they are critically endangered due to habitat loss and overhunting.
The Zoo's gazelle herd currently consists of three animals.
