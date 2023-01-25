It's a girl! Maryland Zoo welcomes birth of Jinx, a female gazelle

BALTIMORE - It's a girl!

The Maryland Zoo welcomed the birth of a female addra gazelle calf, Jinx, to mother, Blanche.

"We've been keeping Jinx warm and dry in the barn to bond with her mom. She'll make forays outdoors as she grows and the weather warms up," said Erin Grimm, Mammal Curator at the Maryland Zoo.

A winter welcome to both snow ❄️ and a new baby 😍 today! Addra gazelle calf Jinx was born last week and has been staying nice and warm in the antelope barn while bonding with mom.

Addra gazelles (Nanger dama), also known as the dama gazelle and mhorr gazelle, are the largest and tallest gazelle species.

The animals are native to Africa's Sahara Desert region where they are critically endangered due to habitat loss and overhunting.

The Zoo's gazelle herd currently consists of three animals.