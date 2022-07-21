'It feels like tomato soup outside': Heat spurs first 'Code Red' alert of 2022 in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Health Department on Thursday issued a "Code Red Extreme Heat Alert" through Sunday, July 24.

It's the first such designation of 2022.

"I was sweating in the car. Sweating on the walk up here. It feels like it's over 100 degrees," Kanae Damon said. "Finding the shade is where it's at."

Temperatures feel like they are 100 degrees in Baltimore City. It feels over 100 degrees in some parts of Maryland.

One person at Patterson Park likened the sticky heat to tomato soup, "like you're walking in tomato soup."

Younger children and the elderly are especially vulnerable to heat stroke and heat exhaustion if exposed to heat too long, said Dr. Mohini Bedi, an emergency physician at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center. Bedi said it's best for people to limit how much time they spend outside.

"I know it's summer time and it's beautiful, but it's also very hot," said "They should take it seriously. Because heat-related illnesses can be life-threatening."

Kids at summer camps escaped the heat at the Patterson Park Public Swimming Pool.

"The kids will know they're hot, but they won't stop playing. You know what I mean? They'll continue to play because they're kids," said camp counselor Eli Weikert.

The city has opened cooling centers Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Residents can find the center closes to their home by calling 311.

Locations:

Harford Senior Center

4920 Harford Road

(410) 426-4009

Hatton Senior Center

2825 Fait Ave.

(410) 396-9025

Sandtown Winchester Senior Center

1601 Baker St.

(410) 396-7724

Oliver Senior Center

1700 N Gay St.

(410) 396-3861

Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging

4501 Reisterstown Road

(410) 396-3535

The Mayor's Office of Homeless Services will open the following locations as cooling centers. Days and times vary.

My Sisters Place Women's Center (women and children only)

17 W Franklin St.

Thursday - Sunday

10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Manna House

435 E. 25th St.

Thursday and Friday

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Beans & Bread

402 S. Bond St.

Thursday and Friday

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Franciscan Center

101 W. 23rd St.

Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. -1 p.m.

The Housing Authority of Baltimore City will open the following locations as cooling centers on Thursday, July 21st and Friday, July 22nd from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Brooklyn Homes

4140 10th St.

Cherry Hill Homes

2700 Spelman Road