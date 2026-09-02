Intense heat eases Wednesday, strong storms ahead

Summer heat and humidity continue to go strong into the new month of September. While Wednesday the heat won't be as intense as Tuesday, it still will feel hot with heat index values in the lower 90s. Severe storms are a growing concern Wednesday night and Thursday.

Some heat relief Wednesday, severe storms and steamy Thursday

Wednesday's weather looks very warm, muggy, and mainly quiet. There could be a few isolated strong to severe storms, mainly west and southwest of Baltimore this afternoon. Wednesday's high temperatures will not be as hot. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 80s, but heat index values will still reach the lower 90s.

A greater risk for severe storms happens this evening and overnight tonight. While not a guarantee, the latest data points to a cluster of strong to severe storms arriving sometime this evening continuing into the early overnight hours. If this cluster of storms does manage to develop, damaging winds, hail, and intense lightning are the greatest threats. The highest chance of this happening would be across northern, central, and northeastern Maryland.

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day for intense heat and humidity and the potential for severe thunderstorms.

Highs Thursday will top out in the lower to middle 90s with feels like temperatures near or above 100° in many neighborhoods.

Any severe storms that do develop Thursday may contain damaging winds, flash flooding, hail, and isolated tornadoes, so please have the CBS News App to get any real-time severe weather alerts. There could be multiple clusters of severe storms Thursday, so it may not be a one and done situation.

Friday will be a transition day and severe weather cannot be completely ruled out, but it is not as likely. Highs will top out near 90° with a few leftover strong storms possible, especially south and east of Baltimore City.

Stunning weather in Baltimore for Labor Day Weekend

A strong cold front finally crosses the entire state of Maryland by late Friday allowing more comfortable air to arrive from the north and northwest.

A light north to north-northeasterly wind will help squash the real tropical humidity to our south. The lower humidity combined with clouds giving way to sunshine means we have a spectacular Saturday with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday also looks exceptionally nice with highs in the lower 80s.

Labor Day itself is also looking good with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs near 80°.

All in all, Labor Day Weekend continues to look outstanding across the state of Maryland!