Inner Harbor Ice Rink opens for winter season in Baltimore

With winter approaching, Baltimore's Inner Harbor Ice Rink is now open for skating enthusiasts and the public.

The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore hosted the rink's grand opening Thursday. It will remain open through Jan. 21, 2027.

The rink's hours are:

Monday through Thursday: Noon to 10 p.m.

Friday: Noon to 11 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Inner Harbor Ice Rink is located at the top of the Inner Harbor Amphitheater.

"Baltimore's waterfront should be a place where residents and visitors want to gather, celebrate and experience the city year-round," said Otis Rolley, president and CEO of the Baltimore Development Corporation.

"The Inner Harbor Ice Rink brings energy to downtown, supports surrounding businesses and gives families another reason to experience all that Baltimore has to offer. This is what a vibrant downtown looks like, and BDC is proud to help make it happen," Rolley said.

A schedule and ticket information are available on the Waterfront Partnership's website.