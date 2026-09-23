Maryland father charged with murder in death of 13-month-old son

A Maryland father is charged with murder in the death of his 13-month-old son, who police say died of blunt force trauma.

The Prince George's County Police Department announced the charges against 26-year-old Alwin Strachan, of Temple Hills, on Wednesday. He faces second-degree murder, manslaughter and child abuse in the death of his son, Kyro Strachan.

Police said officers responded around 11:15 p.m. last Friday to a home in the 3200 block of Curtis Drive, where they found the little boy unresponsive and not breathing.

First responders began life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The county medical examiner's office performed an autopsy and ruled the boy's cause of death as blunt force trauma and declared the case a homicide.

Police said they conducted an interview with Strachan, during which he said he was involved in injuring the baby, resulting in the boy's death. He was taken into custody and transported to the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Prince George's County Police Department's Homicide Unit detectives at 301-516-2512 and refer to case number 26-0047521.