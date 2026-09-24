Six indicted in Baltimore drug ring that allegedly laundered money through laundromat

Federal prosecutors announced Thursday the indictments of six individuals charged in connection with a major drug trafficking and money laundering operation in Baltimore.

The indictments came after an investigation launched by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in September 2025, said a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland.

The indicted individuals included George Robinson, 58, Shane Green, 50, Shawn Hearn, 53, Cori Grant, 47, Vanessa Dancy, 59, and Angela Pugh-Smith, 61. All of the defendants are from Baltimore except for Pugh-Smith, who is from Dayton, Ohio.

They are all charged with drug-trafficking crimes in connection with the federal investigation. According to the indictment, Robinson is also charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Additionally, Grant, Green, Hearn, and Pugh-Smith are each charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

The DEA obtained information from "confidential sources" that Robinson had a reputation "as a well-known, large-scale drug supplier in Baltimore." Investigators said they uncovered evidence that Robinson owned "numerous legitimate businesses that he used to launder money," the release said.

The sources estimated that Robinson "obtained between 50 to 150 kilograms of cocaine at a time." He was also suspected to have possessed heroin and/or fentanyl.

Investigators said law enforcement officers observed Robinson receiving large drug shipments on six different occasions between October 2025 and May 2026. The shipments were often concealed inside steel structures. The structures were allegedly packed in crates and then loaded onto flatbed trailers and delivered to two warehouses in Baltimore.

On May 6, law enforcement officers executed search warrants at Robinson's residence, as well as warehouses, a laundromat, and other locations allegedly linked to the operation.

"During the search, investigators seized more than 140 kilograms of cocaine; approximately 10 kilograms of fentanyl; smaller amounts of a variety of drugs; approximately $1.3 million; firearms; drug-packing paraphernalia; and dozens of cellular devices," the release said.