Impaired driver charged in crash that injured Maryland state trooper

A driver who struck two vehicles and injured a Maryland state trooper early Thursday has been charged with driving under the influence.

The impaired driver was identified as 25-year-old Logan Persaud of Towson, Maryland, said a statement issued by the Maryland State Police.

A preliminary investigation found that Persaud was traveling in a Honda Ridgeline west on I-695 in the area of Harford Road at around 1:30 a.m. when he struck the rear of Chevrolet Equinox.

Persaud's vehicle then proceeded into a construction zone, where it struck the vehicle of the state trooper, who was stationary in the work area.

"The trooper was transported by ambulance to a local trauma center for treatment of his injuries and has since been released," the statement said.

Persaud and the driver of the Equinox were also transported by ambulance to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

Officials said the crash investigation remains active and ongoing.