Illness at Maryland military-style youth program sends nearly 20 to hospital

Nearly 20 people were taken to the hospital after reporting an illness at Capital Guardian Youth Challenge Academy in Laurel, Maryland, on Sunday afternoon.

A mass casualty incident was declared after 19 patients were evaluated for an illness and then transported to the hospital, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

The fire department responded around 2:20 p.m. to the military-style youth program in the 3200 block of Oak Hill Drive after receiving three calls from the facility within 90 minutes.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department, with assistance from Fort Meade Fire Department and the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services, determined that no carbon monoxide readings were detected during the investigation.

During the investigation, 19 patients reported experiencing similar but minor symptoms.

Officials believe the illnesses may be related to food, but a definitive cause has not been confirmed.

District of Columbia Metro Police Department is also investigating.