Illegal dirt bikes seized in North Baltimore community. Residents say it's a 'very dangerous situation'

BALTIMORE -- Temperatures are getting warmer and dirt bikes will be back on the streets.

Illegal dirt bikes have been an issue in Baltimore City for decades.

Residents in Baltimore's Woodberry community recently had enough and called police, leading to multiple dirt bikes being seized.

"It's a problem and it's dangerous to regular automobiles, regular traffic and to the guys on those dirt bikes," Baltimore resident Gayle Parker said. "It's a very dangerous situation."

Community members told WJZ they are fed up with the dirt bike raucous in their neighborhood.

"I heard one going down Falls Road the other day and it was really annoying, you know?" Baltimore resident Scott Perry said. "Sometimes you just want some peace. You just get sick of it, you know?"

Baltimore Police said residents reached out to police about the hazardous dumping of oil in the community drains to the Dirt Bike Tipline, leading to an investigation and police executing a warrant on the 2100 block of Druid Park Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, and five dirt bikes seized.

"I don't know what I would like to see happen per say, it's been going on for so long,'" Parker said. "We would all hope I guess that maybe there would be some space for them to take those bikes because they are not going to stop."