Several dirt bikes seized in North Baltimore after reports of illegal dirt bike riding, hazardous dumping

BALTIMORE - Five dirt bikes were seized by police in North Baltimore following reports of illegal dirt bike riding activity and the hazardous dumping of oil in the community drain.

Police executed a search and seizure warrant around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 2100 block of Druid Park Avenue.

The investigation involved the input of the community residents, as well as the reporting of illegal dirt bike riding activity and the hazardous dumping of oil in the community drains to the Dirt Bike Tipline.

Recovered during the search were five dirt bikes, some of which were a mechanical rebuild of a dirt bike.

Maryland lawmakers announced last year millions in federal funding for the nation's first-ever dirt bike campus in Baltimore.

These funds will provide a safe place for dirt bikers to ride off city streets and help them with career-focused opportunities.

If you know of anyone who is illegally riding and/or storing dirt bikes in Baltimore City, contact the Dirt Bike Tip Line at 443-902-4474.