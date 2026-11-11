Iconic Domino Sugars sign temporarily darkened after man allegedly trespasses to film TikTok video

Baltimore's iconic Domino Sugars sign was temporarily turned off after a man allegedly trespassed at the factory in an attempt to climb the building and record a TikTok video near the sign.

Police responded Monday to the factory in the 1100 block of Key Highway after a security guard reported that a trespasser became stuck on a fence while trying to leave the property.

The man reportedly told authorities he was attempting a TikTok trend that involved reaching the top of the building to record a video near the Domino Sugars sign. He was given a warning and told not to return to the property.

"Unfortunately, trespassers recently vandalized our property in an attempt to gain access to the sign," said Peter O'Malley, vice president of corporate relations with American Sugar Refining Inc.

O'Malley said the company temporarily turned off the iconic sign overlooking Baltimore's harbor for one night "to avoid these unsafe and harmful activities."

He said additional security measures were installed and the sign was turned back on Wednesday evening.