Ice cream bars distributed in Maryland recalled due to salmonella risk

BALTIMORE -- Thousands of mini ice cream bars distributed to multiple states, including Maryland, have been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

California-based Tropicale Foods voluntarily recalled its Helados Mexico Mini Ice Cream Variety Pack after testing found that the mango bars included in the pack could be contaminated with salmonella.

Testing found that the mango bars included in the pack might be contaminated with salmonella. FDA

The recalled product has a best-by date of Oct. 11, 2025, and was distributed to retail locations in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Washington, D.C., and certain locations in Europe.

The FDA said that the company has stopped distributing the product and is investigating what caused the issue. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the frozen treats.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause severe and, in some cases, fatal infections in children, elderly people and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Those infected often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare cases, the organism can enter a person's bloodstream and cause more serious infections like arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis, the FDA said.

Anyone who purchased the recalled product should dispose of it. Anyone with questions is asked to contact Tropicale Foods at 909-563-3090 from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT.