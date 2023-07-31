Duo charged in deadly I-695 work zone crash set to appear in court Tuesday

BALTIMORE - Two drivers charged in a deadly work zone crash on I-695 in March will be back in court on Tuesday.

Lisa Lea, from Randallstown, is on home detention with her license suspended. Melachi Brown, 20, was also sentenced to home detention.

Combined, they are facing more than 50 charges in the crash that killed six construction workers on March 22 near I-70 and Security Square Boulevard in Baltimore County.

If convicted of all charges, both suspects face over 70 years in prison.

A judge set the trial date for the two together for December 18.

Prosecutors said Brown was driving at a speed of 121 mph when his car was clipped by Lea, who was attempting to change lanes. Lea's car careened into the work zone and struck the workers.

Prosecutors said Lea was traveling at 108 mph at the time of the crash.

Maryland State Police identified the six contractual workers who were killed as Rolando Ruiz, 46, of Laurel; Carlos Orlando Villatoro Escobar, 43, of Frederick; Jose Armando Escobar, 52, of Frederick; Mahlon Simmons III, 31, of Union Bridge; Mahlon Simmons II, 52, of Union Bridge; and Sybil Lee Dimaggio, 46, of Glen Burnie.

A video obtained by WJZ shows the two cars crashing at a high rate of speed.

