Baltimore police seek suspect in I-295 shooting that injured a man

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are asking for the community's help to find the suspect involved in a shooting on I-295 that left a 22-year-old man injured.

On Thursday, Nov. 7, officers responded to a reported shooting at the Annapolis Road exit of I-295 in Baltimore's Westport neighborhood.

Once on the scene, officers found a 22-year-old man – later identified as Isaiah Shackleford – suffering from a severe gunshot wound in the driver's seat of a vehicle.

An investigation revealed Shackleford was driving a gray Mazda going south on Monroe Street onto the ramp for I-295 south before he was found shot, according to police.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation into this shooting. They have not yet shared an update on Shackleford's condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup or Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.