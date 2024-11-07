Watch CBS News
Local News

Man injured in shooting on I-295 South in Maryland, police say

By JT Moodee Lockman

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was injured in a shooting on I-295 South in Baltimore's Westport neighborhood Thursday morning, according to Baltimore police.  

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 8:41 a.m. at the Annapolis Road exit of I-295.  

Once on the scene, officers found a 22-year-old man inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds, officers said. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.  

The shooting caused traffic Thursday morning as police were on the scene. According to WJZ Reporter Mike Hellgren, southbound lanes of I-295 were detoured at Annapolis Road and northbound lanes were getting through.  

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. 

