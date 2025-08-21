Here's how Hurricane Erin will impact Maryland

Hurricane Erin will not make landfall in the U.S., but coastal parts of Maryland will see several large impacts Thursday into Friday as the storm travels parallel to the East Coast before moving out to sea this weekend.

As of Thursday morning, most Maryland and Delaware ocean beach communities continue to prohibit ocean access due to dangerous conditions, and some state agencies are preparing for widespread minor coastal flooding and possible debris at the times of high tide.

Beach and weather officials are warning beachgoers along the East Coast to stay out of the ocean because of dangerous and life-threatening large waves and rip currents that will peak Thursday. The life-threatening rip currents and large surf will slowly subside as the weekend approaches.

High Tide in Ocean City, Maryland, during Hurricane Erin Cutter Martin / CBS News Baltimore

Erin is a Category 2 storm, as of Thursday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph. The storm intensity is not expected to weaken until Saturday. The exceptionally large hurricane is an estimated 600 miles in diameter.

While there are some wind-whipped light scattered light sprinkles and showers across Maryland Thursday, the steadier and heavier rain bands are over 100 miles offshore, so fresh water flooding and steady rain are not a concern with Erin.

Weather in Maryland

Despite a large and powerful hurricane offshore, Thursday's weather will have a cool feel with a brisk northeasterly breeze and abundant cloud cover as Hurricane Erin passes offshore, according to WJZ's First Alert Team.

While hurricane Erin won't make landfall in Maryland, the region will experience a gusty breeze, which could reach up to 25 mph in and around Baltimore and nearly 35 mph near the Chesapeake Bay. Wind gusts may reach 45 to 50 mph along the Delaware and Maryland Atlantic beaches.

Wind Advisory is in effect for the Maryland coastline until midnight. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected Thursday, with peak wind gusts reaching 45 to 50 mph. Please secure any loose items and beware of small pieces of flying debris.

Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for Worcester County, including Ocean City, Maryland, from 5 p.m. Thursday through 2 p.m. Friday. Widespread minor coastal flooding is likely at the times of high tide. Large waves on top of storm surge pose a threat of extra disruptions from flood waters and possible street and highway closures.

High Surf Advisory is in effect for ocean beaches along the Delaware and Maryland coastline through Friday. 8 to 12 foot waves Thursday will pose a serious threat of beach erosion and will continue to create dangerous to life-threatening rip currents. Significant major beach erosion can be expected at some beaches. Large wave heights of 6 to 8 feet are expected to continue Friday.

Hurricane Erin's wind and showery impacts will quickly ramp down by later Thursday evening as the storm's center accelerates out to sea. Large waves and life-threatening rip currents will continue even after skies clear late tonight.

Travel impacts from Erin

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) said that it was preparing for potential flooding on roadways near the Eastern Shore and southern parts of the state.

MDOT SHA crews have cleared drainage inlets of debris buildup, checked to make sure generators are working, prepared high water signs, and ensured chainsaws and chippers are ready to be deployed if needed.

Officials are reminding drivers to "Turn Around, Don't Drown" during flooding events. The agency also offered the following recommendations:

Avoid downed power lines and transmission lines, as they could be active

Be aware of fallen trees or debris in the roadway

Avoid areas where water is running across the road

Find real-time traffic updates here.

Maryland beaches report dangerous conditions

As of Thursday morning, the beaches at Assateague Island and Ocean City, Maryland, were closed to swimmers due to the dangerous rip current and high surf.

According to the First Alert Weather Team, Erin is expected to bring massive waves with 9 - 12 foot swells to the beaches in Maryland and Delaware.

The storm is also causing 30- to 50-foot waves offshore, along with high tides and beach erosion, which will continue into the weekend. The highest tides are expected on Thursday evening.

The National Park Service continues closures for several parts of the beach on Assateague Island, which includes parts of Maryland and Virginia.

As of Thursday, all Oceanside Beaches continue to be closed, the parking lots at Chinconteague Beach are partially closed, and more closures are possible as Erin continues to cause high wind speeds and tidal surges, NPS said.

Localized beach closures and swimming restrictions could continue Friday and possibly into part of Saturday as the ocean will take much longer to settle down compared to the winds.