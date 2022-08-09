Humane Society of Harford County to waive adoption fees

BALTIMORE – The Humane Society of Harford County is waiving adoption fees for all pets later this month as part of its parent organization's nationwide Clear The Shelters event.

The week-long event runs from Saturday, Aug. 20 through Saturday, Aug. 27.

The goal of the annual drive, which is now in its eighth year, is to find warm and loving homes for all of the dogs, cats and other animals being cared for by the Humane Society.

With the shelter nearly reaching capacity repeatedly this year, the Humane Society's leadership said the pet adoption drive could not come at a better time.

"Almost 3,000 animals enter our shelter every year," HSHC Executive Director Bob Citrullo said. "For the first half of this year, we've taken in 115 more dogs than the same period last year and have come close several times to running out of kennel space."

Any pets adopted from HSHC have already been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, chipped and dewormed. Additionally, each pet comes with a free sample bag of Hill's Science Diet Food as well as other freebies.

"Every adopter will receive a bag of goodies including coupons, freebies, and information to help ease the pet's transition from shelter to home," Citrullo said. "Our team is very excited to welcome visitors to the shelter, introduce them to our animals, and help them take home their next new family member."

Even though adoption fees will be lifted as part of the campaign, an application is required and all other adoption procedures remain in place. To view the animals available for adoption, visit the shelter's website.