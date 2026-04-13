Human remains found near Baltimore charter school, police say
Human remains were found near a Baltimore City charter school Monday evening, according to police.
Officers responded around 5:20 p.m. to the area of Southwest Baltimore Charter School, in the 1300 block of Herkimer Street, where the remains were located.
Police said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner collected the remains to determine the identity and the cause of death.
Detectives are investigating.
No other information was provided.