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Human remains found near Baltimore charter school, police say

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
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Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

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Human remains were found near a Baltimore City charter school Monday evening, according to police.

Officers responded around 5:20 p.m. to the area of Southwest Baltimore Charter School, in the 1300 block of Herkimer Street, where the remains were located.

Police said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner collected the remains to determine the identity and the cause of death.

Detectives are investigating.

No other information was provided.

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