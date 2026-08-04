A woman's bones were found in the woods in 2024. Baltimore County police are now asking for help identifying her.

Baltimore County Police are asking for the public's help to identify human remains found in Kingsville more than two years ago.

According to police, the remains were found in the 8300 block of Bradshaw Road on March 9, 2024.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a human skull in a wooded area.

Two weeks later, police returned to the scene with volunteers from the Chesapeake Search and Rescue Dog Association. Several more human bones were found.

The Office of the Chief Medical Officer later determined the bones and skull belonged to a Hispanic woman between 20 and 30 years old. At this time, the cause of how the woman died remains unknown.

Despite DNA and genetic testing, police have been unable to identify the woman.

Police urge members of the public to come forward if they know of a person's disappearance that was never reported, or if they have a family member, friend or loved one who went missing in or before March 2024. People can contact the Baltimore County Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 410-887-4636.

Police said that, even if the information seems small, it could help identify the woman.