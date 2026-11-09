Howard County's Guilford Park High School girls flag football team finishes first school season

Girls Flag Football in Howard County is wrapping up its first school season.

With the help and support of the Baltimore Ravens, county leaders brought the sport to Howard County Recreation and Parks in 2025. The Howard County Public School System began running the program across all high schools for the 2026-2027 school year.

The sport is gaining a lot of attention, especially at Guilford Park High School.

"When we started playing … all the girls started saying, 'I wish I tried out.'"

"People are coming out to games," said Head Coach Jamie Bullock. "People are excited to see them."

Bullock said the players' dedication started on day one. Many of them were new to the sport.

"They went home and they studied immediately," Bullock said. "They were that committed to the team without even knowing us or knowing the sport fully and that's been great to watch."

"Really, I've only been playing for like five months in total," said player Kaitlyn Alford.

Many of the players on the team were eager to sign up when they learned the flag football would become a school sport.

"Originally, I played basketball," said player Gabby Abney. "So, I thought I was going to, my main focus was going to be basketball. But then I heard they made a team."

Abney has worked hard in the new season. She's been able to score several touchdowns throughout the season.

"I am very proud of my team because a lot of my team is freshmen players," Alford said. "So, I think that they are adjusting really fast."

A sweet connection

Bullock is also learning with the team, not having played the sport. She decided to coach in honor of her father.

"My dad passed last December," Bullock said. "My dad coached football and he coached wrestling in the city. I was like, you know what, this is something that my dad and I could have connected on."

It brings her joy and comfort, connecting with players and watching them grow on the field.

"They get to just showcase a different side of their athleticism," she said.

Bullock is proud of the players and expects interest to grow next season.

A Howard County rep for flag football wrote in a statement:

The introduction of Girls Flag Football in Howard County has been an incredible addition to our athletic programs. It has provided girls throughout the county with another opportunity to participate in a fall sport and compete at a high level, regardless of their prior experience with flag football. The games have been exciting and competitive, creating an enjoyable experience for both the athletes and the spectators. Beyond the high school experience, flag football also opens doors for our student-athletes to pursue opportunities at the collegiate level. With more colleges and universities adding women's flag football programs and actively recruiting athletes, our girls have another pathway to continue their athletic careers beyond high school.

Although it took some time for teams to develop, adjust, and establish their identities, the program has grown into an exciting and competitive product that has been well received by players, coaches, and fans. We are proud of the progress made in such a short time and look forward to seeing Girls Flag Football continue to grow and thrive throughout Howard County.