Howard County secures land for Elkridge's first high school

Howard County has cleared a big hurdle to build its 14th high school, and the first one in Elkridge.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced the county has successfully met state land conversion requirements needed to secure the land for the new high school.

The new high school will be built in Elkridge, a community that's been fighting for a high school for decades.

A longtime Elkridge resident told WJZ this is a big step, but there are still big question marks that remain.

Clearing a hurdle

Ball identified Troy Park in Elkridge as an ideal location for a new high school back in 2020. But to do so, Ball said the county had to build up new park land in Elkridge to offset what would be lost to the school at Troy Park.

So, for years, that's exactly what the county did. Ball said the county completed a number of major land acquisitions that added park land to the area, including the land acquired for the Elkridge Community and 50+ Center.

"With these acquisitions, we have now added more than 54 acres of new park land serving the Elkridge community in the last four years alone," Ball said at a news conference celebrating the milestone Wednesday.

As for what's next, Ball said he plans to send a bill to Howard County Council next week that would authorize transferring the land to the Howard County Public School System (HCPSS).

When the land is transferred, HCPSS will have to go through its own process to get the high school built. That process includes getting the school factored into the school district's master plan and securing the necessary county funding.

There are six elementary and middle schools in Elkridge.

A community's mission

Education leaders also celebrated the milestone with Ball on Wednesday.

Meg Ricks, Howard County Board of Education vice chair, notably highlighted the work by community advocates.

"As an Elkridge resident for over 20 years, I'd be remiss if I didn't also thank the many community members who've advocated for a high school in Elkridge for decades," Ricks said. "I want to thank those who served on the task force a few years ago, and all those who continue to advocate for our community and its needs."

Drew Roth is one of those community members who has been fighting for a high school to be built. For him, a high school is a big pillar for any community.

"The school sports, the school play, the proms, the homecomings -- we've never had those in Elkridge," Roth said.

While he is excited to see things progress even a little bit, he said the timeline is too openended.

"What we didn't hear today is a schedule. What we didn't hear today is what the priority is of our high school relative to other projects in the school system," Roth said.

However, he's ready for his community to get its new pillar.

"We're split between three different high schools, none of which are anywhere near where we live. "So, we don't have that, the community bonding that comes with a high school."