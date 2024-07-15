Howard County proposes establishing Office of Inspector General to instill accountability

BALTIMORE -- There's an effort to bring more accountability in Howard County by establishing an Office of Inspector General.

Two bills were introduced earlier this month, but Monday night was the first time the public could share their thoughts about it.

Howard County Council Vice Chair Liz Walsh said the proposed OIG is modeled after the Baltimore City and Baltimore County inspectors general.

Both of those inspectors general, Isabel Cummings and Kelly Madigan, respectively, support Walsh's bills.

Still, there seem to be questions of how an inspector general in Howard County would act.

Council bills 47 and 48 will create an independent watchdog, according to Walsh.

Walsh adds it will help bring more transparency and accountability to the county.

"We are, I think, at a good time, kind of a calm time," Walsh said. "Where it can be looked at on its own merit, for its own purpose, and without any kind of political agenda behind -- or driving -- its advancement."

During the county council's public comment hearing on Monday, many spoke in favor of an inspector general, including some students.

Students who spoke in favor of an OIG said the issues with the bus company Zum could've been under heavier scrutiny.

The rollout of the new bus provider plagued the start of the 2023-2024 school year when thousands of students were late.

"Having an Office of Inspector General would've likely prevented the Howard County government from wasting money on Zum and the bus fiasco that resulted from said waste," one student said.

But, county council chair Deb Jung questioned the inspector general's scope.

"We don't know for a fact that this IG bill would have anything to say about how the school district spends its money," Jung said.

Other public comments had concerns with some of the bills' wording but still were supportive of the measures.

The OIG bills will be discussed at a workshop on July 23. They can be voted on as early as July 29.