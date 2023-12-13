Howard County bus contractor says drivers voted against a union

BALTIMORE - Controversy continues surrounding the Howard County bus driver vote to unionize after a fallout with the district's new bus contractor, Zum.

The drivers' employers say the drivers have voted not to unionize. But the drivers say, not so fast.

Zum told WJZ that "drivers and attendants elected to work directly with Zum" and that they are "grateful to drivers and attendants, who are at the heart of what they do."

But now, United and Food Commercial Workers Local 1994 is disputing that statement.

The union says, "There are still 41 ballots that are being challenged and because they could determine the election, the NLRB has not certified the results. Regardless of the outcome, we hope that Zum will take heed of the employees' needs and reasons for seeking a voice and become a better employer."

Last week, WJZ told you the drivers joined Local 1994 for a rally in Jessup calling for unionization.

Drivers said they wanted their employer to hold up their end of the bargain when it comes to pay, bonuses and benefits they were promised.