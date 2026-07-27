Police search for man charged in weekend murder of girlfriend in Howard County
Howard County Police are looking for a man suspected of killing his girlfriend over the weekend.
According to police, Darwin Carcamo-Santiago, 24, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in the killing of Esmeralda Perez-Mendez, 35, of Takoma Park.
Police responded to a residence in the 9000 block of Watchlight Court in Columbia on Sunday afternoon, after receiving a call stating that Perez-Mendez was found deceased in a bedroom of the home. It was later determined Carcamo-Santiago lived in that home.
The victim suffered injuries consistent with being strangled, police said. They believe Perez-Mendez was killed in the overnight hours of July 25-26.
According to police, Carcamo-Santiago is believed to have fled the area and they are actively searching for him.
He is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-7, 140 pounds with black hair.
Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.