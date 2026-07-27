Police search for man charged in weekend murder of girlfriend in Howard County

Howard County Police are looking for a man suspected of killing his girlfriend over the weekend.

According to police, Darwin Carcamo-Santiago, 24, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in the killing of Esmeralda Perez-Mendez, 35, of Takoma Park.

Police responded to a residence in the 9000 block of Watchlight Court in Columbia on Sunday afternoon, after receiving a call stating that Perez-Mendez was found deceased in a bedroom of the home. It was later determined Carcamo-Santiago lived in that home.

The victim suffered injuries consistent with being strangled, police said. They believe Perez-Mendez was killed in the overnight hours of July 25-26.

According to police, Carcamo-Santiago is believed to have fled the area and they are actively searching for him.

He is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-7, 140 pounds with black hair.

Darwin Carcamo-Santiago is wanted for the murder of his girlfriend in Columbia, Maryland. Howard County Police Department

Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.