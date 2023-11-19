Howard County Police investigate a 17 year-old struck, killed in Laurel

Your Sunday morning news round up (11/19/2023)

BALTIMORE- Howard County Police are investigating a deadly collision that killed a 17-year-old pedestrian in Laurel Sunday morning.

Investigators say around 3 a.m. a 2022 Hyundai Tucson was traveling west on Gorman Road near Murray Hill Road when it struck a 17-year-old boy. The boy was then struck by a second vehicle, a 2018 Honda Civic, that was traveling behind the first vehicle.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the dead.

Both drivers remained on the scene and were not injured.

This is incident remains under investigation.