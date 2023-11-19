Watch CBS News
Local

Howard County Police investigate a 17 year-old struck, killed in Laurel

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Sunday morning news round up (11/19/2023)
Your Sunday morning news round up (11/19/2023) 02:01

BALTIMORE- Howard County Police are investigating a deadly collision that killed a 17-year-old pedestrian in Laurel Sunday morning.

Investigators say around 3 a.m. a 2022 Hyundai Tucson was traveling west on Gorman Road near Murray Hill Road when it struck a 17-year-old boy. The boy was then struck by a second vehicle, a 2018 Honda Civic, that was traveling behind the first vehicle. 

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the dead.

Both drivers remained on the scene and were not injured.

This is incident remains under investigation.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 19, 2023 / 11:35 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.