Howard County Police hand out AirTags and SmartTags to track stolen Hyundais and Kias

BALTIMORE - Carjackings and car thefts remain a big concern in the Baltimore region.

For months, WJZ has been on top of this story, as Kia and Hyundai owners continue to be targeted by thieves.

But now, authorities have a way to help you find your vehicle if it is ever stolen, by using an Apple AirTag or Samsung Galaxy SmartTag.

THIS SUNDAY, 2/4-Due to overwhelming response HCPD has scheduled another AirTag/SmartTag Giveaway for Hyundai and Kia owners! Hyundai & Kia owners (any model or year) can receive a FREE Apple AirTag or Samsung Galaxy SmartTag while supplies last. Must be a Howard County resident. pic.twitter.com/REJZFdiuun — Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) February 2, 2024

The Howard County Police Department is doing this to make sure their residents have access to these tools.

Natalie Cosner spent her Sunday afternoon doing what a parent does best — making sure her child is safe.

"Actually, it's my son who has a Hyundai Santa Fe," Cosner said. "He's 18. So he's, you know, we're always watching out for him."

Cosner went to Howard County Police Department Headquarters where officers gave out free Apple AirTags or Samsung Galaxy SmartTags.

"We're hoping it'll help in case his car gets stolen," said Cosner. "I know they did it a little while ago. We didn't make it out here then. So when I saw it again, I was like, 'Oh, we got to do this.'"

According to the Howard County Police Crime Dashboard, motor vehicle thefts more than doubled in 2023 from the previous year.

"Auto thefts have always, you know, a rising crime statistic nationwide in the last five years. It's become out of control, and specifically for Kia and Hyundai owners," said Sarah Kayser, a captain with the Special Crime Bureau at Howard County Police Department.

Certain models of Kias and Hyundais have become targets for thieves after a social media trend showed how to start and steal the vehicles without a key.

Free wheel locks, software updates, have already been made available for Kia and Hyundai owners throughout the region, but police say Air and Smart Tags are an added layer of protection.

"They're GPS locators. So we're helping people when they come here, we'll help them set up their phones," Kayser said. "If you wake up one morning, or in the middle of the night, and you see your car missing, call 911. Just let them know that you have these tracking capabilities on your car, pull up the location on your phone and just give it to dispatch and you know, we'll be able to locate it from there"

Howard County police gave and set up more than 500 tags for county residents within the last three months, and they hope to do this again soon.