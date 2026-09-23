Howard County nonprofits oppose bill centered on county grants

Several Howard County nonprofits say a proposed council bill would hurt the work they do in the community.

The bill, introduced by Howard County Councilwoman Deb Jung, aims to increase transparency in county grant funding for nonprofits.

During a public hearing Tuesday of the Howard County Council, multiple nonprofit organizations said they agreed on the merits of the bill. However, they also argued that the proposed requirements in the bill would stretch them too thin.

Why nonprofits are against it

For decades, Rebuilding Together Howard County has been helping low-income families keep up on critical repairs.

Their work is reliant on Howard County grant funding, which is why they were one of the nonprofits to speak out against Jung's bill on Tuesday.

The bill looks to codify more stringent requirements for county grants, including more audits and other reporting. It also would create a new database to publicly show the grant's details -- all in the name of stronger transparency.

Jung said that while writing the bill, she reviewed recommendations from the Government Finance Officers Association, as well as language from similar policies in neighboring jurisdictions.

But Rebuilding Together Howard County, along with other nonprofits, testified about possible impacts the bill could have, particularly the new auditing requirements.

"The audit requirements alone could cost us between $8,000 and $15,000 each year. That's a new heating system for a house, that's a wheelchair ramp on a house," said Christy Page, Rebuilding Together Howard County's Chief Development Officer. "We can't keep stretching on behalf of our clients. We can't keep stretching on behalf of county government, so something has to give in this regard."

Other concerns include potential privacy issues with the new database, as well as a new requirement for a nonprofit to exist for two years before it can be awarded a grant.

While every nonprofit that testified opposed the bill, numerous county residents testified in support.

"There is no question the proposed details regarding the administration of the grant program, with the adoption of [this bill], will be most rewarding for all concerned parties," said Stu Kohn of Scaggsville.

More discussion planned

Before public testimony began, Jung said she didn't want to create unnecessary hurdles for nonprofits.

She also committed to holding separate meetings with organizations to ensure their concerns are heard and amendments to the bill are properly created.

"As a member of the nonprofit community for more than 25 years, I wanna make sure that we give that opportunity," Jung said.

The bill is still weeks away from a vote.