Howard County shelter expands after motel unexpectedly closes, leaving families homeless

BALTIMORE-Grassroots Crisis Intervention Center expanded its emergency shelter to combat homelessness in Howard County, increasing capacity by 40%.

Adding 20 beds, new bathrooms, showers, locker space, and laundry facilities are just the beginning, county officials said.

"This project has delivered the first major increase in shelter beds since 2008," said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball.

The $1 million expansion effort is part of a county-wide collaboration to add more emergency resources for people like Quentrell Campbell, who has been utilizing the services at Grassroots for nearly six months.

"It's been such a great help," Campbell said. "I'll be out the door hopefully real soon, but it's been such a great help."

Phase two will begin in the spring of 2025 to add nine more beds, increasing the overall shelter capacity by more than 55%.

Help of Grassroots

Campbell said the services offered at Grassroots have kept him and his child off the streets by offering a roof over their heads and opportunities to get back on their feet.

"I feel grateful that people coming in behind me, I know they'll have some type of resources that they need to progress and be a better citizen to the public," Campbell said.

Howard County residents left homeless

Fifteen minutes away in Ellicott City, people are still finding their footing after the Brown's Motel unexpectedly closed, leaving families to find a new home.

"It was a home for a lot of people, and some of them that we're still tracking still don't have their next home," said Howard County Councilmember Liz Walsh.

Work in progress

Walsh said she's thrilled to see the expansions at Grassroots but there is a disconnect when helping some residents get the help they need.

"They literally are too well off to qualify for some of these services, but don't make enough to qualify for others," Walsh said. "So I'm like, what are they to do?"

Walsh said the solution is still a work in progress, and she will have many conversations to try and bridge the gap.

"We consistently work toward our goal of functional, zero unhoused community members, ensuring all people experiencing homelessness have a place to stay," Walsh said.