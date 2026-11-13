Howard County domestic violence nonprofit says need for services is higher, so is the need for funding

Howard County's only nonprofit dedicated to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault has been helping more and more people. However, the increase in need comes as its funding has taken a dip.

HopeWorks told WJZ on Fridaythat it's seen a 41% increase in need for services in the last fiscal year. It provides a wide-range of services from legal support to housing, also providing the county's only brick-and-mortar shelter for these kind of victims.

The ogranization has made community support -- whether by donation or volunteering -- all the more important. With winter around the corner, HopeWorks predicts a spike in need will be coming soon.

HopeWorks's challenges

There are a number of factors driving the increase in need, according to HopeWorks executive director Ngozi Obineme.

"As we see some changes in economy, people are struggling a bit more," Obineme said. "There's increased job losses, prices have gone up really high, political polarization."

She also said that more people are being made aware of HopeWorks's services, and the stigma around asking for help going down.

However, as much as Obineme wants to help as many people as possible, she said state and federal funding headed their way has gone down.

Obineme said county funding has plateaued as well. With funding lower, it's made dealing with rising costs difficult.

"As prices are increasing, that also means the increase in our facility [costs], the increase in HR services and supports for our staff, and training. So the infrastructure behind being able to provide those services also increases," Obineme said.

If you'd like to help HopeWorks with donations, volunteering, or even trying to create a fundraising event for it -- head here to learn more.

The difference HopeWorks makes

Jalisa Hardy is one of many people HopeWorks has helped over the years. She not only had a rough childhood, but she also was in an abusive relationship in the past.

Hardy needed an escape. "I just needed support, community, and someone sent me an email about an event for HopeWorks," she said. "I was like, this is exactly what I need."

HopeWorks helped Hardy through every step of her divorce, connecting her with a lawyer. But the help didn't stop there.

"I was able to get support financially for groceries and stuff for my kids through HopeWorks," Hardy said. "Just continued support and community [in the] support groups I've been able to attend. I have one on Saturday that I'm attending."

While HopeWorks isn't going anywhere at this time, for Hardy, she can't imagine a world without it.

"At the time of my divorce, [my husband] was the sole provider for our family. So for me to have to step away from that with literally nothing, I wouldn't have been able to do that without HopeWorks," she said.