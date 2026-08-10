Howard County crisis center to lay off 62 employees after federal funding ends

More than 60 employees at Howard County's crisis center will be laid off after the center lost federal funding, Grassroots Crisis Intervention confirmed Monday.

Grassroots told CBS News Baltimore that it will eliminate 62 positions after its federal 988 National Backup Text and Chat contract ends Sept. 29, 2026.

The nonprofit said it will continue answering calls, chats and texts to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline from consumers in Central Maryland.

"We are working to determine how this will affect our overall budget and operations, but this is not expected to affect Grassroots' other free, 24-hour crisis, mental health, substance use or homeless services, which are staffed by 130 professionals," a Grassroots spokesperson said. "We remain committed to serving individuals and families who are most vulnerable in our community and in need of critical, free services that can only be found at Grassroots."

Grassroots Crisis Intervention provides free, 24-hour crisis intervention, mental health, substance use disorder, housing support and suicide prevention services.

Its crisis hotline responds to 988 calls, chats and texts in Maryland and nationally. The organization also provides a free, 24-hour substance use disorder stabilization program, a family and individual emergency shelter, and Howard County's Mobile Crisis Response.

The organization is funded through Howard County government, state and federal grants, private foundations, and contributions from individuals, community groups, the faith community and local businesses.

"Grassroots Crisis Intervention is a critical part of Howard County's behavioral health safety net, providing lifesaving crisis services to residents when they are at their most vulnerable," Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said. "When federal decisions undermine the resources available to organizations like Grassroots, the consequences are felt right here in our community, not just by the dedicated professionals who lose their jobs, but by the people who rely on 988 and other crisis services when they need help the most."