How to navigate Maryland's Fourth of July traffic snafus

BALTIMORE -- One of the busiest travel weeks of the year is underway.

"Nationally, AAA is projecting 50 million Americans will be traveling over this busy Fourth of July holiday weekend," Ragina Ali with AAA Mid-Atlantic said. "Here in Maryland, it's close to a million. The vast majority will be driving."

Many people are headed to Ocean City and other destinations on the Eastern Shore.

"It's girls' weekend at the beach! We're so excited," Betsy Higgins said.

Higgins and her friend, Shaye Smith, are on their way to Bethany Beach. So far, it has been smooth sailing crossing the Bay Bridge.

"We always run late," Higgins said. "It's not been bad. Knock on wood."

The MDTA expects heavy traffic through midweek across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

The best times to avoid delays are before 7 a.m. or after 7 p.m. on Saturday, before 9 a.m. or after 8 p.m. on Sunday, and before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. Additionally, delays are avoidable if people are willing to travel before 6 a.m. or after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

"The traffic hasn't been too bad, but I am worried about it," one driver told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. "I'm going up into Delaware so I'm not looking forward to all of that."

State police will have aggressive, distracted and impaired driving enforcement on major highways.

Among the planned initiatives:

• In Anne Arundel County, troopers from the Annapolis and Glen Burnie Barracks will focus enforcement efforts on Routes 50 and 295 and I-97.

• In Caroline, Dorchester, and Talbot Counties, troopers from the Easton Barrack will focus enforcement efforts on US Route 50 and MD Route 404.

• In Charles County, troopers from the La Plata Barrack will conduct DUI Saturation patrols in the Waldorf area.

• In Cecil and Harford Counties, troopers from the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack will focus enforcement efforts on I-95.

• In Garrett County, troopers from the McHenry Barrack will focus enforcement efforts on area "hotspots" for crashes on I-68 and Route 219.

• In Kent and Queen Anne's Counties, troopers from the Centreville Barrack will focus enforcement efforts on Routes 301, 20, and 50.

• In Prince George's County, troopers from the College Park and Forestville Barrack will focus enforcement efforts on Routes 5 and 50 as well as I-495.

• In Somerset County, troopers from the Princess Anne Barrack will focus enforcement efforts on area "hotspots" for crashes, as well as work zone and DUI enforcement along U.S. Routes 13 and 413.

• In Washington County, troopers from the Hagerstown Barrack will conduct DUI Saturation patrols on Interstates 70 and 81.

• In Wicomico County, troopers from the Salisbury Barrack will focus enforcement efforts on Routes 50 and 13.

They are also reminding motorists to move over for police.

Three years ago, MDTA Officer Scott Krell was struck by a Mercedes going 54 miles an hour during a traffic stop in Baltimore.

"I flew 7 feet in the air and 130 feet down I-95 and I landed on the shoulder," Krell said.

For those flying, United Airlines is having trouble, canceling more than 200 flights by Friday afternoon.

People just want to get where they're going and have some time off.

I'm going to visit my father-in-law, spend time with kids and spend time on the beach," said Matt Spates as he stopped to fuel up on the way from York, Pennsylvania to Delaware.

In Maryland, people should fill up their tanks before Saturday, which is when the state's gas tax rises by five cents a gallon.