Planning a trip? Maryland's gas tax rate to climb to 47 cents starting July 1

BALTIMORE - If you plan to take any road trips to the Eastern Shore or anywhere this summer, you should expect to be paying more at the gas pump in Maryland.

Starting July 1, Maryland's state gas tax rate will jump to 47 cents.

What does that mean for you?

Filling up an average 15-gallon tank will now cost you just over $7 in taxes alone.

Filling that tank weekly would add up to about $366 in annual fuel taxes.

This increase comes as Gov. Wes Moore announced his plan to pursue zero emissions from all new cars in Maryland by 2035.