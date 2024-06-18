Here's how to keep your pets safe during this week's intense heat wave in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- If it's hot outside for you, it's even hotter for your pets. As Maryland braces for brutal heat this week, it's a good idea to know how to keep your furry friends safe.

How do I know if my pet is overheating?

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says it's important to know the symptoms of overheating in pets, which include:

Excessive panting or difficulty breathing,

Increased heart and respiratory rate,

Drooling,

Mild weakness,

Stupor or even collapse,

Seizures,

Bloody diarrhea,

Vomit,

Elevated body temperature of over 104 degrees

The ASPCA has tips to keep your pets safe

Pets can get dehydrated quickly, so give them plenty of fresh, clean water

Make sure your pets have a shady place to get out of the sun, be careful not to over-exercise them, and keep them indoors when it's extremely hot

Never leave your animals alone in a parked vehicle

Don't let your dog linger on hot asphalt. You pet's body can heat up quickly, and sensitive paw pads can burn. Keep walks to a minimum.

Certain animals should be kept cool in air-conditioned rooms as much as possible. Those include animals with flat faces, like Pugs and Persian cats, along with the elderly, the overweight, and those with heart or lung diseases.

What to know about the heat wave

The heat Tuesday through Thursday will gradually ramp up in intensity. We'll see highs in the lower to middle 90s with moderate levels of humidity.

Heat index values will reach between 95 and 100. Even though this isn't the most dangerous part of the heat wave, you will want to stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade from the sun, and make sure you're checking in on your pets and the elderly.

The heat becomes dangerous Friday through Sunday with WJZ ALERT DAYS issued for the potential of extreme and dangerous heat. High temperatures will reach between 95 and 100 each afternoon with heat index values 100 to 105, possibly higher.

During this time, please avoid long periods of time out in the sun, stay hydrated, and avoid alcoholic and caffeinated beverages.

Overnight lows will also be much warmer with many places only dipping into the middle to upper 70s. Some of the urban centers in Baltimore will not fall below 80 degrees at night.