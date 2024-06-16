Maryland weather: Long and intense heat wave begins Monday

BALTIMORE- Our first heat wave of the season begins Monday. Dangerous heat & ALERT DAYS have been issued Friday through Sunday.

Gorgeous weather continued into Father's Day with highs in the middle to upper 80s. We'll see partly cloudy and mild weather tonight with lows only in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Our first heat wave of the season begins Monday. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s with moderate levels of humidity. Areas along and near Chesapeake Bay will see a cooling Bay breeze during the mid to late afternoon hours. No relief will be felt away from the Bay.

The heat becomes dangerous Friday through Sunday with ALERT DAYS issued for the potential of dangerous heat. High temperatures will reach between 95 and 100 with heat index values 100 to 105, possibly higher.

Isolated strong thunderstorms are possible each afternoon during the weekend.

The real tough heat should begin to break next week.