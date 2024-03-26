How does the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse impact the Port of Baltimore?

How does the collapse of Francis Scott Key Bridge impact port?

BALTIMORE -- The tugs had already been cut loose when the Dali's pilots and crew lost control of the container ship sending the vessel the size of three football fields crashing into the Francis Scott Key Bridge early Tuesday.

Just as the Key Bridge was a staple in the Baltimore skyline, the water below remains a lifeline and a livelihood for many.

"It's going to hurt. It's definitely going to hurt us," said Gus Clifton, a fishing charter captain.

Clifton, the owner of Ditch Hag Sportfishing, took WJZ to the frontlines of the collapse near Fort Carroll.

"To see this after fishing on this river for 50 years is incredible," Clifton said. "I've never, ever in my life... This is absolute devastation."

The devastation ripples through the ecosystem that is the Port of Baltimore just beyond the container ship strung with steel.

It's the ninth busiest port in the United States, according to census data, and handled more than $80 billion in import-exports in 2023, the most in 20 years.

The port also connects 15,000 people with direct jobs.

"In many ways, our work here is just beginning to rebuild this bridge and deal with impacts," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The port is also home to Royal Caribbean and Carnival and Norwegian cruise lines.

A ship full of passengers out at sea was scheduled to return to the city on Sunday, but will now head south to Norfolk, Virginia, where buses will bring people back to Baltimore.

With the weight of the economy hanging in the balance, President Joe Biden vows to take the burden of rebuilding the bridge off Marylanders and reopen the port as soon as possible.

"It's my intention that the federal government will pay for the entire cost of the reconstruction of the bridge and I expect Congress to support my efforts," Biden said.

The Port of Baltimore says that all vessel traffic in and out of the port is suspended, but will remain open for trucks.