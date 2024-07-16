How does extreme heat impact rail infrastructure? Baltimore trains put on speed restrictions.

BALTIMORE - Triple-digit temperatures in Maryland caused direct impacts on train travel.

Temporary speed restrictions were put in place on Tuesday for Baltimore's Light RailLink, MARC Camden Line and Amtrak systems.

Amtrak states extreme heat can impact the rail infrastructure.

If a track gets too hot, it can develop a sun kink and overhead electrical wires can sag.

Until 8 p.m., the Maryland Department of Transportation issued an excessive heat advisory for Baltimore's Light RailLink.

This puts a temporary speed restriction on the rail not to operate over 40 mph.

"Recently it has been delayed quite often," Aiden Hauser said.

At Baltimore's Penn Station, Amtrak notified passengers of heat orders that caused delays between 5 to 20 minutes.

This order takes effect for the link when temperatures reach between 90 to 100 degrees, according to its website.

The company also states the precaution to operate at lower speeds frequently happens between the months of May to August.

Heat-related speed restrictions also forced the MARC Camden Line to operate with a 30-to-35-minute delay.

The restrictions are put in place to ensure safety with track inspectors on deck to be dispatched during these conditions.

Passengers now eye the horizon with hope relief is on the way in the weather.

"I am exhausted," Sebastian Bullock said. "I'm out here in my professional work clothes that I have to have on long pants and it's a very difficult task for you to get anywhere right now."