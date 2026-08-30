Hot and steamy week ahead for Maryland

Temperatures are warming back up into the 90s as we head into the next several days with feels-like temperatures at or near 100 degrees in the afternoons through Thursday. A late week cold front will push the heat and humidity out of the region.

Heat and humidity take over this week

Humidity levels will be increasing this week and heat builds in over the next several days through the end of the week. By midweek temperatures will reach the mid 90s with the feels like temperatures likely to soar above 100 degrees, especially Tuesday through Thursday. Heat advisories may be necessary by midweek with the unseasonable heat. Along with the heat, our rain chances will remain isolated through Wednesday before increasing Thursday and Friday as a strong cold front passes through Maryland.

A break from the heat as Labor Day approaches

Looking ahead to the holiday weekend - temperatures fall back to seasonable levels with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday and upper 70s to lower 80s into Sunday and Labor Day Monday. Humidity levels will drop behind the front as well. Check back during this week as the heat builds in with updates from the First Alert Weather team.