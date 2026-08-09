Hot and humid across Maryland for Sunday with storms returning tomorrow

A hot and dry end to the weekend with afternoon temperatures peaking in the low to mid 90s and feels-like temperatures over 100 degrees by this afternoon.

Storms return across Maryland beginning Monday

Monday begins hot and humid with the possibility of some stronger storms by late afternoon into the early evening stretching from Baltimore down to the district. Highs on Monday could reach into the mid 90s depending on the timing of the late day storms. Our heat indices or feels-like temperatures will peak in the lower 100s by late afternoon. More storms are in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday before we see some changes in the forecast by the end of the week.

Cooler temperatures will replace humid and stormy pattern by next weekend

Afternoon temperatures will only reach into the low to mid 80s by next weekend after a cold front will push through by week's end.