Homicide investigation underway after body found in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man's body was found Tuesday morning in East Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded at 9 a.m. to the rear of the 1800 block of North Wolfe Street for an unresponsive man, where they found the victim's body with "signs of trauma."

It is unclear how the victim was injured. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.