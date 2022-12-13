Watch CBS News
Local

Holly Jolly Christmas? Maryland ranks among worst states for holiday cheer, study shows

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Derek Beasley has your Monday night forecast
Derek Beasley has your Monday night forecast 04:13

BALTIMORE - Are you struggling to get into the Christmas spirit this year?

Well, if so, It appears you're not alone.

Maryland ranks among the worst states in the country for holiday cheer.

We're ranked 41st, according to a new analysis by CenturyLink.

That's an improvement from 46th last year.

The company looked at Google searches for Christmas-themed activities, as well as shopping trends, charitable giving, music streaming and tweets about the holidays.

New Hampshire was ranked No. 1 for the most spirit. Washington, D.C. came in last place.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 13, 2022 / 3:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.