Hogan announces $9.6 million for county bridge rehabilitation

BALTIMORE - Governor Larry Hogan on Sunday announced $9.6 million in federal grant funding for the replacement and rehabilitation of six county-maintained bridges.

The money is part of a new funding category in the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) to service poorly rated county-maintained bridges around the state.

The allocation of these funds will not require any contribution from local governments, Hogan said.

According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, the infrastructure funding will be distributed by county:

Allegany County – rehabilitation of the Old Mount Pleasant Road Bridge over Evitts Creek and the Mason Road Bridge over Evitts Creek ($2 million),

– rehabilitation of the Old Mount Pleasant Road Bridge over Evitts Creek and the Mason Road Bridge over Evitts Creek ($2 million), Anne Arundel County – replacement of the McKendree Road Bridge over Lyons Creek ($1.5 million),

– replacement of the McKendree Road Bridge over Lyons Creek ($1.5 million), Frederick County – replacement of the Hornets Nest Bridge over Friends Creek ($2.6 million),

– replacement of the Hornets Nest Bridge over Friends Creek ($2.6 million), Howard County – replacement of the Daisy Road Bridge over Little Cattail Creek ($1.1 million), and

– replacement of the Daisy Road Bridge over Little Cattail Creek ($1.1 million), and Prince George's County – replacement of the Molly Berry Road Bridge over a tributary to Mataponi Creek ($2.4 million).

The federal grant is a result of Maryland's overall plan to improve bridge infrastructure statewide.

"Our administration has delivered on promises to all Maryland counties to restore highway user revenue at historic levels," the governor said in a statement. "These federal funds will help local governments fulfill critical infrastructure needs."