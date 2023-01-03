Watch CBS News
Gov. Hogan announces $100 million for I-81 project

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Governor Larry Hogan announced the allocation of $100 million in state funding for the I-81 Phase 2 interstate improvement project Tuesday morning.  

The goal of the project is to improve safety and driving conditions along four miles of I-81 between MD 63/MD 68 (Lappans Road) and the CSX bridges north of Halfway Boulevard.  

The plan includes widening the interstate from four to six lanes to provide one additional lane in each direction.

Governor Hogan is optimistic about the impact the I-81 project will have on the interstate supply chain, and the economy in Western Maryland.  

"Our administration has been committed to making these transformative improvements to the I-81 corridor from day one, because it is such a critical economic lifeline for the communities and businesses of Western Maryland, and it is vital to our interstate supply chain," Hogan said.     

First published on January 3, 2023 / 1:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

