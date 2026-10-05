Hit-and-run kills man in Anne Arundel County, police seek help finding suspect

A 54-year-old man was struck and killed as he was walking in a crosswalk in Severna Park on Saturday evening in a hit-and-run crash being investigated by Anne Arundel County police.

The man was identified as Steven Joseph Reynolds, of Severna Park. He was transported to the hospital after being hit on Ritchie Highway at Magothy Bridge Road, but later died of his injuries.

A preliminary investigation found that Reynolds was struck in a crosswalk by an SUV that was traveling northbound on Ritchie Highway, said a statement issued by the Anne Arundel Police Department.

After the crash, the SUV -- which police said could be a black Land Rover model L 462 -- continued north on Ritchie Highway. The vehicle then turned into the Magothy Shopping Center, before returning to northbound Ritchie Highway.

"The suspect vehicle may have damage to the right headlight and right front fender and should be missing the front wheel well trim and the passenger mirror," the statement said.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or driver involved is urged to contact the department's Traffic Safety Section at 410-222-8573 or email at p92201@aacounty.org.