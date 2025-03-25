Historical Baltimore recreation center getting facelift while focusing on its past

A historical Baltimore recreation center is going through a multi-million-dollar renovation while honoring its prominent past.

The Chick Webb Memorial Recreation Center and Pool. which was the first to be built for African Americans in segregated East Baltimore, is getting an upgrade to provide equitable access to much-needed health and wellness programs for all generations.

"Chick Webb Center played an important part in our coming up," East Baltimore resident Alvin Webb said.

East Baltimore residents Alvin Webb and Ronald Miles view the renovation of their cultural hub and are reminded of the safe haven the recreation center has been for African Americans since it initially opened in 1947. CBS News Baltimore

This construction project -- a labor of love and history -- will feature a new basketball court, recording studios, community rooms, classrooms, and a renovated swimming pool.

"This rec center will function for all generations, all age groups," said Lance Deckers, an architect for Baltimore City Recreation and Parks.

History of the Chick Webb Center

The rec center closed in 2022 for renovations and is expected to open this year.

"Chick Webb said, 'I want a center that will help the youth move from delinquency to become good citizens – not necessarily stardom, but good citizens," Miles said.

East Baltimore residents say the rec center provided the youth with an avenue away from the temptation of the streets.

After Webb's untimely death in 1939, at the age of 34, from complications of spinal tuberculosis, the legendary jazz musician's dying wish was honored by his physician and a group of prominent figures of the time.

On his deathbed, Webb expressed regret for not doing more to support Baltimore's youth, so his physician, Ralph J. Young, organized a fundraiser for the rec center that would be established in Webb's memory.

"Joe Louis, who served as the emcee, you had Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, and it filled the house," Miles said. "The tickets were a dollar and 15 cents. The Afro recorded that 7,500 people came to that."

"Renewal of the minds in the Black community"

As the legacy of the Chick Webb Memorial Recreation Center completes its new facelift, the hope is that its impact will inspire young people and their elders to see it as the beacon of hope that it's been for nearly 80 years.

"The renewal of the building will have something to do with the renewal of the minds in the Black community," Alvin Webb said.