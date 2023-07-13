Historic Maryland home that hosted Civil Rights activists Freedom Riders on brink of foreclosure

BALTIMORE - A piece of Maryland history, a home that once hosted the Freedom Riders, is on the verge of being foreclosed.

The historical home in Aberdeen once was a refuge for the Freedom Riders, groups of activists challenging segregation on buses and bus terminals, and other civil rights leaders.

It's also the home of prominent Civil Rights leader Janice Grant, who helped paved the way for African Americans to vote in our country.

However, Grant could soon lose the home that has decades of history packed into just four walls…

The home could soon be foreclosed if it doesn't raise $50,000.

Grant said the home was a place where everyone was welcome during a time when the country was divided.

"I want the young people to know their history," Grant said.

Grant, who is 90 years old, said there are stories to tell about the old historic home on Law Street in Aberdeen.

Grant said her family purchased the house back in 1917.

Then, decades later, they opened the doors to a very important group of guests.

"The Freedom Riders used to meet at that house," Grant said.

Grant herself is a Civil Rights icon, once joining the ranks of Andrew Goodman and James Chaney in Mississippi to help register Black voters.

Grant said that back in the 1960s, the Civil rights movement faced challenges such as racial discrimination and voter suppression.

And it was during that time that her house played a pivotal role of shaping history.

While churches in the area were fearing arson attacks for supporting the group, Grant said Freedom Riders, such as Mickey Schwerner, were welcome there.

"They would come from various states and there was nowhere else for them to meet at that time," Grant said. "The Freedom Riders knew this was a house they were welcomed."

This piece of history is now facing its own troubles, on the brink of foreclosure.

"I thought it was very tragic," neighbor Patricia Cole said.

Cole and other neighbors are stepping in and calling on the public to pitch in and help save the historical house.

"Because it has such a rich history it would be such a loss to be lost to foreclosure," Cole said.

Grant said the house serves as a stark reminder of where this country's been and a symbol of hope for the future

As of right now, the community has raised just over $3,000 of the needed $50,000.

Grant said the deadline to come up with the funds is July 31.

If you are interested in helping out, here is the website.