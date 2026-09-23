Hilary Duff bringing world tour to Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena in 2027

Hilary Duff is extending her world tour, with a stop at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore in October 2027.

Duff is set to bring her "The Lucky Me Tour" to Baltimore on Oct. 6, 2027, with special guest Dashboard Confessional.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 2. You can find ticket information here.

Duff began her career as a child actor on the Disney Channel's "Lizzie McGuire" before starring in movies including "The Lizzie McGuire Movie," "Cadet Kelly," "Agent Cody Banks," "Cheaper by the Dozen" and "A Cinderella Story."

While acting, Duff also pursued a music career. Her hits include "Come Clean," "So Yesterday," "What Dreams Are Made Of," "Wake Up," "Fly," "With Love" and "Why Not."

In February, Duff released her sixth studio album, "Luck...or Something," her first album in more than a decade. The album includes the songs "We Don't Talk," "Roommates" and "Mature."

In 2026, Time named Duff one of the 100 most influential people in the world.