Harford County woman reunited with family, deputies say

BALTIMORE -- A senior woman found alone early Thursday in Harford County has been reunited with family, authorities said.

The woman was found wandering along Joppa Farm Road about 5:15 a.m., according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

But within a couple of hours, authorities had identified her and gotten in touch with her loved ones, deputies said.

