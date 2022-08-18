Harford County woman reunited with family, deputies say
BALTIMORE -- A senior woman found alone early Thursday in Harford County has been reunited with family, authorities said.
The woman was found wandering along Joppa Farm Road about 5:15 a.m., according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.
But within a couple of hours, authorities had identified her and gotten in touch with her loved ones, deputies said.
