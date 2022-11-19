Heavy police presence in Halethorpe, Baltimore County
BALTIMORE-- Baltimore County officers responded to reports of an active assailant Saturday afternoon in Halethorpe, according to authorities.
County officers set up a media staging area on Hollins Ferry Road but did not make public details on the incident, police said.
WJZ sent a news crew to the site.
Baltimore County officials announced via social media around 3:35 p.m. that officers were beginning to leave the area.
No one was injured as a result of the "active assailant," according to authorities.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.