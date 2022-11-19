Heavy police presence in Halethorpe, Baltimore County

BALTIMORE-- Baltimore County officers responded to reports of an active assailant Saturday afternoon in Halethorpe, according to authorities.

#BCoPD Officers are currently on the scene of a call for an possible active assailant in the 1900 block of Halethorpe Farms Road. This incident is not confirmed at this time and is still under investigation. Once we have more information we will provide it. pic.twitter.com/66Iw0VuLFb — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) November 19, 2022

County officers set up a media staging area on Hollins Ferry Road but did not make public details on the incident, police said.

#UPDATE At this time there are still no confirmed victims in this incident. This is still an active investigation. More information will be provided once it is available. #BCoPD https://t.co/3SZEXHh5Of — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) November 19, 2022

WJZ sent a news crew to the site.

Baltimore County officials announced via social media around 3:35 p.m. that officers were beginning to leave the area.

No one was injured as a result of the "active assailant," according to authorities.

