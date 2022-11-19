Watch CBS News
Heavy police presence in Halethorpe, Baltimore County

BALTIMORE-- Baltimore County officers responded to reports of an active assailant Saturday afternoon in Halethorpe, according to authorities.

County officers set up a media staging area on Hollins Ferry Road but did not make public details on the incident, police said.

WJZ sent a news crew to the site. 

Baltimore County officials announced via social media around 3:35 p.m. that officers were beginning to leave the area.

No one was injured as a result of the "active assailant," according to authorities.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

