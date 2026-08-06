Heat, humidity and storms likely across Maryland this weekend

Heat and humidity will help increase Maryland's chance of storms over the next several days, with temperatures in the low to mid-90s and feels-like temperatures near or above 100 degrees.

Friday will be a First Alert Day, and Saturday is a possibility, as well.

High levels of humidity will not break anytime soon. The mugginess we had on Thursday remains in place through the middle of next week, as we experience typical late summer weather in Maryland. Expect afternoon highs into the lower to possibly mid-90s. Those temperatures, along with dew points into the 70s, will push feels-like temperatures closer to 100°.

Most mornings appear dry before showers and storms develop after noon. Fog is possible in the mornings, especially in areas where it rained the day prior.

Friday has been tagged as a First Alert Weather Day due to a higher chance for severe storms with damaging winds. That threat, along with continued high heat and humidity, may pose an impact to your Friday evening plans. Not everyone will see the stronger storms, as our storm threat over the next few days will be hit-or-miss.

Saturday is a possible Alert Day, with another potential for strong or severe storms on top of yet another round of heat and humidity.

While each day through next Thursday brings storm chances, there are a couple of days where it looks less impactful areawide: Sunday and Monday.

Sunday's rain risk looks low and Monday's storms may not move in until the evening hours, leaving much of the day dry (just hot).

However, the storm risk heads upward for Tuesday through Thursday.

High temperatures eventually climb into the mid-90s next week for many neighborhoods. As of now, Tuesday looks like the hottest day next week.

The First Alert Weather team will be watching for a cold front to move through later in the week that will bring more comfortable conditions back to Maryland.