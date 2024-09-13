HealthyMD: Maintaining healthy vision at every life stage

Sponsored by and provided by LifeBridge Health

The Optometrist: Your Primary Eye Care Provider

When it comes to eye health, an optometrist, like Dr. Stephanie Solomon at Krieger Eye Institute (KEI), is often your primary resource for care and guidance. She performs general eye exams, diabetic eye exams and consultations on glasses and contact lenses, carefully examining every part of the eye.

"In a general eye exam, I look at every structure from the eyelashes to the retina," Dr. Solomon shares. "This includes checking the outer lids and lashes for any lumps or bumps, as well as examining the cornea, lens and retina, ensuring the entire eye is healthy."

Dr. Solomon's dedication to eye care is evident in her thorough approach. "I fell in love with the anatomy and physiology of the eye. There's a lot going on in this little organ," she says. Her passion ensures you receive personalized, top-tier care.

Eye Care Through the Years: What You Need to Know

Your eye care needs will evolve as you age. Here's what to focus on during different life stages:

Childhood and Adolescence: The Foundation for Healthy Vision Vision plays a critical role in a child's development, affecting learning and social interactions. Regular eye exams during childhood are vital for identifying and addressing issues like amblyopia (lazy eye) and strabismus (crossed eyes) early. Tip: Encourage breaks from screen time and outdoor play. Studies suggest that spending time outdoors can help reduce the risk of myopia (nearsightedness) in children. Book an appointment with one of our pediatric eye care specialists.

Adulthood: Navigating New Vision Challenges As you enter adulthood, you may face new vision challenges like digital eye strain, dry eye syndrome and presbyopia (difficulty focusing on close objects). Regular eye exams can help you manage these issues effectively with solutions like specialized eye drops, blue-light-blocking glasses or updated prescriptions. Tip: Optimize your workspace with proper lighting, screen height and regular breaks to reduce digital eye strain. Explore KEI's services and locations.

Senior Years: Preserving Vision and Quality of Life For seniors, eye health is closely tied to independence and quality of life. Age-related conditions like cataracts, glaucoma and macular degeneration become more common and can significantly impact vision. Staying proactive with regular eye exams and exploring treatment options like surgery or laser therapy can help preserve your eyesight. Tip: Incorporate foods rich in antioxidants into your diet. These can support eye health and help slow age-related decline. Meet your future provider.

More Tips for Maintaining Healthy Vision

In addition to regular eye exams, incorporating these practices into your daily routine can help keep your eyes healthy:

Get Annual Eye Exams: Regular check-ups are crucial for early detection of potential issues.

Regular check-ups are crucial for early detection of potential issues. Follow the 20-20-20 Rule: To reduce digital eye strain, take a 20-second break every 20 minutes to look at something 20 feet away.

To reduce digital eye strain, take a 20-second break every 20 minutes to look at something 20 feet away. Blink Often: Blinking frequently while using screens helps keep your eyes moist.

Blinking frequently while using screens helps keep your eyes moist. Care for Your Contact Lenses: Avoid sleeping, swimming or showering in your contacts to prevent infections.

Avoid sleeping, swimming or showering in your contacts to prevent infections. Wear Sunglasses: Protect your eyes from harmful UV rays and airborne particles with quality sunglasses.

Protect your eyes from harmful UV rays and airborne particles with quality sunglasses. Maintain Overall Health: Managing conditions like high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes is vital for eye health.

Your Partner in Lifelong Vision Health

At Krieger Eye Institute, we're committed to supporting your vision health at every life stage. Whether you're ensuring your child's vision is on track, addressing new challenges as an adult or preserving your eyesight into your senior years, we're here to support you every step of the way.

